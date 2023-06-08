Foodpanda rider abruptly stops in front of car after getting honked at

A driver was shocked by the dangerous riding displayed by a Foodpanda delivery rider along Pasir Panjang Road on June 1.

Stomper Ken said that the rider had "spaced out" at the traffic light and was honked at by a car behind him.

The rider mistakenly thought Ken was the one who had sounded his horn.

In a video shared by the Stomper, the rider is seen playing a dangerous braking game before abruptly stopping in front of Ken's car in the middle of the road and dismounting.

Addressing the rider, Ken said: "A car behind me sounded the horn when you spaced out at the lights.

"You glared at me. I did not respond. Yet you chased down the wrong car and attempted to side-swipe me with your bike?

"You were clearly disregarding public safety when you stopped your bike in the middle of the road."

Ken told Stomp that after the rider got off his bike to confront him, he reversed his car and drove off.

"I have also filed a police report as he drove recklessly and caused distress to my car occupant," he said.

"I hope the authorities will take action on this road bully."