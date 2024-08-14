Footpaths next to cycling lanes to become pedestrian-only

To give cyclists and users of non-motorised PMDs time to adjust to the new rule, enforcement will start only from July 2025.

Footpaths situated next to more than 200km of cycling lanes will be turned into pedestrian-only paths in an effort to improve the safety of pedestrians, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

With this move, bicycles and non-motorised personal mobility devices (PMDs) such as kick scooters, which are allowed on footpaths at present, will be banned from pedestrian-only paths, LTA said on Aug 14.

To give cyclists and users of non-motorised PMDs time to adjust to the new rule, enforcement will start only from July 1, 2025. Those who flout the new rule could be fined up to $2,000 or jailed for three months, or both.

After the move takes effect, only pedestrians and users of personal mobility aids, such as mobility scooters and electric wheelchairs, will be allowed on pedestrian-only paths. Personal mobility aids must observe a speed limit of 6kmh.

Speaking to reporters near Block 196 Bishan Street 13 to mark the completion of the 7.7km Bishan cycling network, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said the move will make public paths safer for all users, especially pedestrians.

Mr Chee noted that active mobility accidents have been declining since 2019, and the new move is not because paths are becoming more dangerous. Rather, the authorities are rolling this out now because there are more cycling lanes sited next to footpaths.

To alert users to pedestrian-only paths, physical markings – including pedestrian logos and “pedestrians only” wording – will be imprinted on footpaths that are next to cycling paths.

LTA also urged pedestrians to stay on pedestrian-only paths for their safety.

“As our population ages and active mobility grows in popularity for first-mile and last-mile journeys, we are also doing more to keep our paths safe, especially for seniors and young children,” said LTA.

Bicycles, electric bicycles, motorised and non-motorised PMDs, and personal mobility aids will continue to be allowed on cycling paths.

At present, Singapore has more than 600km of cycling paths and connectors. The target is to have cycling paths spanning 1,300km by 2030.

Mr Chee said that in tandem with an expanded cycling path network, footpaths running parallel to dedicated cycling lanes would at least double by that time.

LTA said it would continue educating path users on the rules and encourage safe path-sharing behaviour. This will be done through educational campaigns and programmes, such as school assembly talks.