No refund, no remorse: Seller refuses to repay woman for fake Labubu

A woman's excitement over snagging a rare, first-generation Labubu plush toy quickly turned sour when she discovered it was a counterfeit during a face-to-face transaction.

The seller’s refusal to refund the $220 payment led to a standoff, ultimately involving the police.

37-year-old Madam Toh told Shin Min Daily News that she spotted the coveted toy being sold on a Facebook group and immediately contacted the seller. The first-generation Labubu plushies are highly sought after by collectors and are often resold at inflated prices due to their scarcity.

"The original retail price was $39.90, but they're out of stock now and scalpers are selling them at exorbitant prices. I saw her listed price of $220 online and asked her for the product's QR code authentication. It seemed legitimate," Madam Toh explained.

The seller claimed she urgently needed the money for concert tickets, prompting Madam Toh to transfer the full amount on the evening of Dec 2. They agreed to meet for the exchange on the evening of Dec 4 near Pasir Ris.

Upon inspection, Madam Toh realised something was amiss. The plush toy looked off, raising suspicions that it was a fake. She immediately confronted the seller and requested a refund.

"She wasn't surprised at all, as if she already knew she was selling a counterfeit. I asked for my money back, but she kept saying she didn't have it and seemed completely indifferent," Madam Toh said.

Photos show the seller appearing to be a young woman. With the seller refusing to cooperate, Madam Toh felt she had no choice but to call the police. Officers arrived at the scene and advised Madam Toh to file a claim with the Small Claims Tribunals.

Madam Toh recounted how she tried suggesting various repayment methods, even offering the seller an instalment plan, but was met with continued refusal. The seller insisted she had no money and no intention of returning a single cent.

Desperate, Madam Toh asked for the seller's parents’ contact details, hoping to resolve the matter with them.

“Incredibly, after explaining the situation, her parents simply told me to call the police. So I did,” Madam Toh said.

A self-professed Labubu enthusiast, Madam Toh has spent a five-figure sum on her collection.

Her experience meant she was quickly able to spot the tell-tale signs of a fake – uneven colouring on the toy's face and hands.

"This is the first time I've encountered a counterfeit being sold. If it was being sold at a lower price, I might have let it go. But to sell a fake at such a high price? I’m furious,” she shared.

The unpleasant experience has left Madam Toh wary. While others have since offered to sell her Labubu plushies, she has declined, still shaken by the ordeal.