Former pre-school teacher charged after allegedly kicking girl, 4

A former pre-school teacher was charged on July 31 with one count of ill-treating a child, after she allegedly kicked a four-year-old girl’s right shin shortly before noon on April 2.

Details about the 56-year-old Singaporean woman and her former workplace have been redacted from court documents.

This case first made the headlines in June when The Straits Times reported about a pre-school teacher who was initially suspended after an investigation found that she had allegedly kicked a girl to make her sit properly.

On June 5, a spokesperson for the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) told ST that it was alerted to the incident on April 3.

ECDA said the childcare centre suspended the teacher from pre-school duties after conducting its investigations.

Without revealing details, the agency also said at the time that it had taken regulatory actions against the pre-school operator and the woman involved.

The ECDA spokesperson added: “The errant teacher subsequently resigned and to date, she has not been working in the pre-school sector.”

The woman’s case has been adjourned to Sept 10.

Offenders convicted of ill-treating a child can be jailed for up to eight years and fined up to $8,000.