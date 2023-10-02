 Former radio deejay Jamie Yeo reveals she is a breast cancer survivor, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Former radio deejay Jamie Yeo reveals she is a breast cancer survivor

Former radio deejay Jamie Yeo reveals she is a breast cancer survivor
Jamie Yeo chose to disclose the news now as October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.PHOTO: JAMIE YEO/INSTAGRAM
Joanne Soh
Oct 02, 2023 09:41 am

Singaporean host and former radio deejay Jamie Yeo has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021.

The 46-year-old posted on Instagram on Sunday that she discovered a lump in her breast during a regular self-examination.

She wrote: “Two years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I found a lump during a self-examination. Long story short, I was extremely blessed that it was an early-stage, less aggressive tumour.”

Yeo said she underwent “a lumpectomy and radiation therapy” and that an ongoing regimen of pills was enough.

She chose to disclose the news now as October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month “and I’m all in”.

She shared about her mental and emotional turmoil and how “life, on the surface, continued as normal, but nothing was normal any more”.

Just slightly over eight months but singer Angie Lau's life has changed drastically.
Singapore

Battling cancer again, singer Angie Lau is thankful for much

Related Stories

Parents bring photo of deceased son on board cruise ship to fulfil his dream

Surviving cancer, stroke and scams: Joanna Poon faced it all when she was 33

Famous meme dog ‘Cheems’ dies of cancer

“The period of not knowing prompted a lot of soul-searching. Heart-numbing and indescribable fear, with bouts of faith, resilience, hope, gratitude and positivity,” wrote Yeo, who now resides in England with her British risk adviser husband and two children.

“The period after the surgery with my ‘positive prognosis’ was surreal, guilty even – friends, acquaintances, the other patients I’d met were not so lucky,” she added. “The only option was to live life fully, with gratitude, and a fierce motivation to change – to live cleaner, simpler, kinder, better.”

Yeo has collaborated with medical website Medical Channel Asia where she speaks to other breast cancer survivors to promote the importance of early detection.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jamie Yeo (@iamjamieyeo)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CancerCelebritiesSingapore

Joanne Soh

joannes@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Joanne Soh