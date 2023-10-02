Former radio deejay Jamie Yeo reveals she is a breast cancer survivor

Jamie Yeo chose to disclose the news now as October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Singaporean host and former radio deejay Jamie Yeo has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021.

The 46-year-old posted on Instagram on Sunday that she discovered a lump in her breast during a regular self-examination.

She wrote: “Two years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I found a lump during a self-examination. Long story short, I was extremely blessed that it was an early-stage, less aggressive tumour.”

Yeo said she underwent “a lumpectomy and radiation therapy” and that an ongoing regimen of pills was enough.

She chose to disclose the news now as October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month “and I’m all in”.

She shared about her mental and emotional turmoil and how “life, on the surface, continued as normal, but nothing was normal any more”.

“The period of not knowing prompted a lot of soul-searching. Heart-numbing and indescribable fear, with bouts of faith, resilience, hope, gratitude and positivity,” wrote Yeo, who now resides in England with her British risk adviser husband and two children.

“The period after the surgery with my ‘positive prognosis’ was surreal, guilty even – friends, acquaintances, the other patients I’d met were not so lucky,” she added. “The only option was to live life fully, with gratitude, and a fierce motivation to change – to live cleaner, simpler, kinder, better.”

Yeo has collaborated with medical website Medical Channel Asia where she speaks to other breast cancer survivors to promote the importance of early detection.