Former Senior Parliamentary Secretary Maidin Packer dies

Mr Mohamad Maidin Packer Mohd was an MP for Aljunied GRC between 1991 and 1996, and Marine Parade GRC between 1997 and 2006.

Former Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs Mohamad Maidin Packer Mohd died of a heart attack at 6.50pm on June 24.

He was 66.

"The ambulance arrived at about 7.05pm and took him to Changi General Hospital," his brother Abdul Rahim told Berita Harian.

"But at 8.35pm, we received news that he had died."

Mr Maidin's funeral will be held at his home at Block 333 Tampines Street 33 on June 25.

The former MP for Aljunied and Marine Parade GRCs was once an editor with the Malay daily.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Mohamad Maliki Osman paid tribute to Mr Maidin in a Facebook post, looking back at the deceased's past contributions to the nation.

"Mr Maidin made invaluable contributions to the Malay/Muslim community of Singapore throughout his distinguished career," he wrote.

"He championed the interests of the Malay/Muslim community and worked tirelessly to improve the performance and well-being of the community."