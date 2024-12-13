SFA orders recall of peanut from China as it has artificial sweetener

The product being recalled – YTY Garlic Peanuts – originates from China, has an expiry date of April 8, 2025, and weighs 150g.

A brand of peanuts from China is being recalled because of the presence of an artificial sweetener, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Dec 12.

The affected product – YTY Garlic Peanuts – originates from China, has an expiry date of April 8, 2025, and weighs 150g.

SFA has directed importer Yan Tai Yit to recall the product, which contains cyclamate.

Also known as cyclamic acid, cyclamate is approved for use as an artificial sweetener for food products such as soft drinks and canned fruits in Singapore. It is not permitted in nut and seed products.

“While there are no immediate health risks from consuming walnuts, other nuts and seeds products found to contain cyclamate, prolonged excessive consumption of the sweetener should be avoided,” said SFA.

The agency said it is currently conducting sampling and testing of nuts and seeds products in Singapore, as a precaution.

“SFA will initiate recalls of affected products that were detected to contain non-permitted sweeteners (for example, cyclamate),” it said.