Caterer fined $10k after 83 suffer food poisoning

A caterer was fined $10,000 on Dec 11 for multiple food safety lapses after 83 people who ate food prepared on its premises came down with food poisoning.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) received reports in April 2023 of gastroenteritis from people who consumed food prepared by SFA-licensed caterer Masakan Shaik Sabri.

No one was hospitalised, said SFA in a statement on Dec 11.

A joint investigation by MOH and SFA at the caterer’s premises in Bedok found a cockroach infestation at the food preparation area, unclean premises and poor housekeeping.

SFA suspended Masakan Shaik Sabri’s food business operation from May 4, 2023, to June 22, 2023, in the interest of public health.

SFA instructed the caterer to resolve the hygiene lapses and improve the cleanliness of its premises. The caterer was also asked to dispose of all ready-to-eat food, prepared ingredients, perishable food items and intermediate food products.

All food operators should adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements, said SFA.

Those found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act face a fine not exceeding $2,000. Repeat offenders risk a further fine not exceeding $100 for every day during which the offence continues after conviction.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility,” said SFA, adding that members of the public who encounter poor hygiene practices at food establishments should not patronise them, and should provide feedback at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback.