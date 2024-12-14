SFA recalls Select MadeGood Granola Bars for possible presence of metal

For further assistance, queries can be directed to the retailer where the product was purchased.

Consumers who have eaten the products and feel unwell should seek medical advice immediately.

Those who have purchased the affected granola bars are advised not to consume them.

Select MadeGood Granola Bar products imported from the United States are being recalled in Singapore due to a metal contamination risk.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has instructed the importer, Redmart, to initiate the recall as a precautionary measure following an alert from the US Food and Drug Administration.

MadeGood, in an earlier announcement on its voluntary recall, said: “There is a very small risk that some of our granola bar products made between January and November 2024 may contain a piece of metal.”

SFA on Dec 13 said consumers who have purchased the following granola bars are advised not to consume them.

MadeGood Granola Bars in Chocolate Chip flavour, expiring on Aug 25, 2025

MadeGood Granola Bars in Chocolate Banana flavour, expiring on July 22, 2025

MadeGood Granola Bars in Mixed Berry flavour, expiring on Sept 17, 2025

The agency is monitoring the situation closely and will provide further updates as needed.