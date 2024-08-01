Four taken to hospital, 35 evacuated in Ang Mo Kio fire

Four people were taken to the hospital and 35 others were evacuated after a fire broke out in an Ang Mo Kio HDB unit on Aug 1.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the fire at Block 612 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, at around 2am.

Firefighters used a water jet to extinguish the fire, which was in the bedroom of the unit on the 11th floor. The rest of the unit suffered heat and soot damage.

Five people had left the affected unit before the SCDF arrived. Two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital, and two others were taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital for smoke inhalation, said the force.

Around 30 residents living in the same block were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the cause of the fire is of electrical origin, likely from an electrical socket in the bedroom,” said the SCDF, adding that the investigation is still ongoing.

To prevent electrical fires from breaking out, members of the public are urged to follow these tips: