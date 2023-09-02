Four taken to hospital after accident in Jalan Sultan that leaves one car smashed against pole

The accident happened at the junction of Jalan Sultan and Victoria Street at around 3.30am on Sept 2.

Four people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after an accident involving two cars in Jalan Sultan on early Saturday morning.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident that happened at the junction of Jalan Sultan and Victoria Street at around 3.30am on Saturday.

A 24-year-old male driver and his 33-year-old female passenger, along with another male driver, 38, and his 46-year-old male passenger, were conscious when they were taken to the hospital, said the police.

A video posted on TikTok by user adelinelimmy showed the aftermath of the accident, with one car seen smashed against the pole of a shelter beside the traffic junction, and another in the middle of the junction with its front door and boot left opened.

The car that was smashed against the pole had its windshield and bumper badly damaged, with debris strewn across the junction. An unidentified man was seen sweeping up the debris.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.