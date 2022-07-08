 Fourth monkeypox case confirmed in Singapore, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Fourth monkeypox case confirmed in Singapore

The patient recently returned to Singapore from Germany and was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.PHOTO: ST FILE
Jul 08, 2022 11:14 pm

Another case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Singapore, bringing the total number of cases detected here since June to four, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (July 8).

The latest case, like two earlier ones, is an imported infection.

The patient is a 30-year-old male Indian national who lives in Singapore and recently returned from Germany.

He developed a rash in the groin area on June 30, and sought medical care when he came down with a fever on July 7.

He was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases where his condition is currently stable.

MOH said he is not linked to the monkeypox cases earlier announced.

The ministry said contact tracing is ongoing.

