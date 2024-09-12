Free breakfast for PSLE pupils at Cheers, FairPrice Xpress

Each bundle, worth more than $20, includes items such as milk, cereal, bread, chicken essence and canned tuna.

FairPrice Group will be giving out 12,000 free breakfast bundles to Primary 6 pupils who are taking the Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) in 2024.

In a statement on Sept 11, the FairPrice Group announced that it will distribute the breakfast bundles at 131 Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets across the island on Sept 20 and 21.

“Each breakfast bundle, worth more than $20, includes breakfast essentials such as milk, cereal, wholemeal bread, as well as protein from Brand’s Essence of Chicken and canned tuna, to fuel students through their final revisions and examinations,” said the statement.

Those interested in redeeming the bundle can present their student cards or PSLE examination slips for verification at the participating outlets, which can be found on FairPrice Group’s website.

The redemptions are limited to one bundle per pupil and will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

FairPrice Group’s group chief executive Vipul Chawla said: “We recognise the exciting shared journey that PSLE examinations represent for many Singaporean students and their parents.”

He added that he hopes the initiative can “make this rite of passage a bit more enjoyable, and the daily lives of our students and parents just a little better”.

The PSLE written examinations will run from Sept 26 to Oct 2, according to the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board’s website.