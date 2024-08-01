 Car reverses into school's railing, narrowly misses girl, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Car reverses into school's railing, narrowly misses girl

Car reverses into school's railing, narrowly misses girl
Netizens suggested the driver had engaged the wrong gear while reversing.PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Farah Daley
Journalist
Aug 01, 2024 05:00 am

A 45-year-old woman is assisting police with investigations after her car reversed into a green railing just outside Endeavour Primary School on July 29.

A video of the incident, which occurred at about 1.40pm along Admiralty Link, was posted on Facebook and showed the driver attempting a three-point turn.

While the vehicle was reversing, it crashed into the barrier and narrowly avoided hitting a schoolgirl and a woman waiting outside the gate. The woman quickly pulled the girl to safety.

Netizens suggested the driver could have mistakenly engaged the wrong gear while making the three-point turn.

The police told TNP that they were alerted to the accident at 2.50pm.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

Mr Fikri died less than two years after starting his job as a project manager.
Singapore

M'sian working in S'pore dies, leaves behind pregnant wife

Related Stories

S'pore rider survives accident with truck in Thailand

M'sian riding to S'pore for work dies in crash with buffalo

4-car accident: Driver, 89, and passenger, 90, taken to hospital

29jul2024 1341hrs endeavour primary school #SNJ5527X honda hrv reverse into footpath & took out the fence quoted A car reversed and knocked over the green barrier and almost hit onto a primary school girl and a man who was waiting outside the gate. Seems like the driver engaged the wrong gear while doing a three point turn and reversed right into the fence.

Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

accidentPrimary SchoolWoodlands

Farah Daley

Journalist
fdaley@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Farah Daley