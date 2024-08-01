Car reverses into school's railing, narrowly misses girl

Netizens suggested the driver had engaged the wrong gear while reversing.

A 45-year-old woman is assisting police with investigations after her car reversed into a green railing just outside Endeavour Primary School on July 29.

A video of the incident, which occurred at about 1.40pm along Admiralty Link, was posted on Facebook and showed the driver attempting a three-point turn.

While the vehicle was reversing, it crashed into the barrier and narrowly avoided hitting a schoolgirl and a woman waiting outside the gate. The woman quickly pulled the girl to safety.

Netizens suggested the driver could have mistakenly engaged the wrong gear while making the three-point turn.

The police told TNP that they were alerted to the accident at 2.50pm.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.