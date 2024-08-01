Car reverses into school's railing, narrowly misses girl
A 45-year-old woman is assisting police with investigations after her car reversed into a green railing just outside Endeavour Primary School on July 29.
A video of the incident, which occurred at about 1.40pm along Admiralty Link, was posted on Facebook and showed the driver attempting a three-point turn.
While the vehicle was reversing, it crashed into the barrier and narrowly avoided hitting a schoolgirl and a woman waiting outside the gate. The woman quickly pulled the girl to safety.
Netizens suggested the driver could have mistakenly engaged the wrong gear while making the three-point turn.
The police told TNP that they were alerted to the accident at 2.50pm.
No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.
29jul2024 1341hrs endeavour primary school #SNJ5527X honda hrv reverse into footpath & took out the fence quoted A car reversed and knocked over the green barrier and almost hit onto a primary school girl and a man who was waiting outside the gate. Seems like the driver engaged the wrong gear while doing a three point turn and reversed right into the fence.Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Tuesday, July 30, 2024
