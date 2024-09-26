Free cab rides for PSLE pupils affected by train disruptions

Pupils sitting the Primary School Leaving Examination today are getting extra help in getting to school on Sept 26 as the disruption to train services on the East-West Line continues.

Free taxi rides for these students are made available at the affected MRT stations, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

Jurong East MRT station in its announcements encouraged PSLE candidates to go to the Passenger Service Centre to get a cab ride to the examination venue.

PSLE candidates queueing for shuttle bus services were also ushered to the head of the line to ensure they can get on the bus.

Cabby Wen Jinchang, 53, told the Chinese daily that he received a message at 2pm on Sept 25, asking for volunteers to station their taxis at the MRT station at 6.15am on Sept 26 to ferry PSLE candidates.

The PSLE papers for Sept 26 include English Paper 1 and 2, which are held from 8.15am to 9.25am and 10.30 am to 12.20pm, respectively.