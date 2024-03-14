48 hamsters rescued from hoarder; fosterers needed

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), together with Little Hammy Rescue Singapore (LHRS) and Hamster Society Singapore (HSS), have rescued 48 hamsters from a hoarder.

SPCA executive director Aarthi Sankar told Mothership that many of the hamsters were kept together in small cages and poor conditions.

Hamsters are solitary animals and prolific breeders. LHRS wrote on Facebook that many of the rescued hamsters bore fight wounds and bite marks on their bodies.

Half of the rescued hamsters, which were unwell and required immediate medical attention, went to SPCA. The other 24 hamsters are with LHRS and HSS.

"Fosterers should be able to provide a temporary home for our rescued hamsters, including medical care, visits to the vet, and day-to-day care like feeding and changing of bedding," according to SPCA.

"In other words, fosterers should care for the rescued hamsters like they are their own, until they find their forever homes. SPCA will be able to provide follow-up veterinary care if fosterers are unable to take them to their own clinics."

Anyone keen to foster the hamsters can fill in the form at bit.ly/12marchfoster

Hamsters require an enclosure that is around 80cm by 50cm. Anyone with hamster enclosures they no longer need can drop them off at SPCA at 50 Sungei Tengah Road.

Those who wish to help LHRS with care and vet bills can donate via PayNow to UEN T22LL1163A or PayPal to littlehammyrescuesg@gmail.com