Gardens by the Bay is Tripadvisor's eighth-best attraction

Singapore's Gardens by the Bay is the world's No. 8 attraction based on reviews and ratings on travel site Tripadvisor.

Singapore may be a small country but it is a destination well-loved by visitors for its many sights.

Gardens by the Bay has been voted as the eighth-best attraction in the world as part of travel site Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best.

The awards are given to travellers’ favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, beaches, amusement parks and things to do around the world, based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings collected over a year. The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best winners represents fewer than one percent of the eight million listings on Tripadvisor.

Gardens by the Bay has an average rating of 4.5 stars (out of 5), based on more than 60,000 reviews. It edged ahead of Italy’s cathedral Duomo di Milano and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in Abu Dhabi, which are No. 9 and 10 on the list.

Also on the list are architectural and cultural sites like New York’s Empire State Building (No. 1), Paris’ Eiffel Tower (No. 2), the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam (No. 3), Barcelona’s under-construction church La Sagrada Familia (No. 4) and the Louvre Museum in Paris (No. 7).

Singapore’s famed gardens has three waterfront gardens, the largest of which is the Bay South garden, which houses two cooled conservatories, Cloud Forest and Flower Dome, as well as the Supertrees.

Cloud Forest is home to one of the world’s tallest indoor waterfalls, while Flower Dome is the largest glass greenhouse in the world. The 18 Supertrees in Gardens by the Bay, up to 50m tall, are sustainable vertical gardens that display 162,900 plants of more than 200 species. The Supertrees are also known for a nightly Garden Rhapsody light and sound show.

Traveller reviews for Gardens by the Bay called it “stunning” and “out of this world”. Many praised the wide variety of plants, the Cloud Forest’s impressive waterfall, and how the destination manages to combine technology and nature.