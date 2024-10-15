Gelato shop Tom’s Palette suspended for 2 weeks by SFA

Tom’s Palette received the demerit points for failing to register an assistant and selling unclean food.

A popular gelato shop in Bugis has been suspended for two weeks after accumulating 12 demerit points in a year.

Tom’s Palette received the demerit points for failing to register an assistant and selling unclean food, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Oct 15.

The branch in Middle Road has been ordered to suspend operations from Oct 15 to Oct 28. It has almost a thousand reviews on Google, with an average rating of 4.6 out of five.

The operator, which has two other outlets in Hougang and Tanjong Pagar, has been fined $800 for the offences.

A licensee which accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have its licence suspended for either two or four weeks, or cancelled, said SFA.

All food handlers and food hygiene officers working on the suspended premises, if any, must reattend and pass relevant food safety courses.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility. SFA would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times,” the agency said.

To report eateries with poor hygiene practices, the public can report such outlets to SFA via its online feedback form.