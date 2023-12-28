Girl leaves $60 YSL lipstick at Bukit Merah resident’s door on Christmas
A young girl was seen leaving lipsticks at HDB units in Bukit Merah on Christmas Day.
Stomper Sharm shared with Stomp a video of the girl leaving one of the lipsticks at her Jalan Bukit Ho Swee home at about 3.34pm.
“She was carrying a bagful of lipsticks and putting them at random houses,” said the Stomper.
She discovered it was a Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) Volupté Shine lipstick. According to Sephora Singapore, such lipsticks retail for $60.
However, the packaging indicates that the item the Stomper received is a “tester” and is “not for sale”.
Sharm said that the girl did not leave any note with the lipstick.
“I never expected such a thing to happen to me,” she said.
“It was such an unexpected pleasant surprise and so heartwarming.
“It brought a smile to my face on Christmas Day.
“This is a nice reminder that kindness begets kindness.
“The world can be a better place with love and generosity.
“It’s my turn to pay it forward.”
