Girl leaves $60 YSL lipstick at Bukit Merah resident’s door on Christmas

A video shows the girl leaving the Yves Saint Laurent lipstick at Sharm’s home.

A young girl was seen leaving lipsticks at HDB units in Bukit Merah on Christmas Day.

Stomper Sharm shared with Stomp a video of the girl leaving one of the lipsticks at her Jalan Bukit Ho Swee home at about 3.34pm.

“She was carrying a bagful of lipsticks and putting them at random houses,” said the Stomper.

She discovered it was a Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) Volupté Shine lipstick. According to Sephora Singapore, such lipsticks retail for $60.

However, the packaging indicates that the item the Stomper received is a “tester” and is “not for sale”.

Sharm said that the girl did not leave any note with the lipstick.

“I never expected such a thing to happen to me,” she said.





“It was such an unexpected pleasant surprise and so heartwarming.

“It brought a smile to my face on Christmas Day.

“This is a nice reminder that kindness begets kindness.

“The world can be a better place with love and generosity.

“It’s my turn to pay it forward.”