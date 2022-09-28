Girl spotted with half her body out of car's sunroof

A young girl was caught on camera sticking her head and shoulders out of the sunroof of a stationary Kia Niro at Ah Hood Road on Sunday.

At least the car was not moving.

A young girl was caught on camera sticking her head and shoulders out of the sunroof of a stationary Kia Niro at Ah Hood Road on Sunday (Sept 25).

The car was at a traffic light junction waiting for the light to change before turning into Balestier Road.

Sharing a video of the incident taken from a car behind the Kia, a Stomper said the girl's behaviour was "very dangerous".

The video shows the girl turning to face the car behind her and jumping up and down. She then goes back into the Kia before standing up again. But when the light changed to green, she went back in and sat down before the car started to move.

Recently, a similar incident was reported where a boy was caught on camera standing with his body sticking out of a sunroof in a moving car on Havelock Road last month.

Under the Road Traffic Act, it is illegal for anyone under the height of 1.35m, regardless of age, to be unsecured. Passengers below that height must be secured in child restraints, booster seats or adjustable seatbelts while travelling in a vehicle.

Those 1.35m or taller are expected to wear a seatbelt irrespective of age. Passengers who are not wearing a seatbelt will be fined $120 each and the driver will also receive three demerit points.

If charged in court and convicted, the penalty will be a fine not exceeding $1,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months. And in the case of a second or subsequent offence, the driver will be fined not exceeding S$2,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 6 months.