Legal to stick head out of moving car's sunroof?
It may look like fun, but is it legal or safe?
A boy was seen standing in a moving car, with his head, shoulders and arms sticking out through the sunroof.
The car was moving along Havelock Road towards Shenton Way on Saturday (Aug 27) at 12.30pm.
Sharing a video of the incident, Stomp user Jer asked: "Is this legal on the road?"
Even if it is legal, the Stomper did not think it is safe.
"This is a dangerous act as, if there is an emergency brake, the kid might fly out."
Oh, and the law requires the driver and every passenger in a motor vehicle to wear a seatbelt.
And by standing in the BYD Atto electric SUV with his body sticking out of the sunroof, the boy in the video is clearly not wearing a seatbelt.
So no, it is not legal either.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now