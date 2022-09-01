 Legal to stick head out of moving car's sunroof?, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Legal to stick head out of moving car's sunroof?

PHOTO: STOMP
Ong Su Mann
Sep 01, 2022 05:09 pm

It may look like fun, but is it legal or safe?

A boy was seen standing in a moving car, with his head, shoulders and arms sticking out through the sunroof.

The car was moving along Havelock Road towards Shenton Way on Saturday (Aug 27) at 12.30pm.

Sharing a video of the incident, Stomp user Jer asked: "Is this legal on the road?"

Even if it is legal, the Stomper did not think it is safe.

"This is a dangerous act as, if there is an emergency brake, the kid might fly out."

Oh, and the law requires the driver and every passenger in a motor vehicle to wear a seatbelt.

And by standing in the BYD Atto electric SUV with his body sticking out of the sunroof, the boy in the video is clearly not wearing a seatbelt.

So no, it is not legal either.

