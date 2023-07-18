Golden Retriever refuses to budge from Taka entrance, so people show him some love

If you thought moving around town with children was hard, try dogs – specifically, Cooper the Goldie.

The Golden Retriever is no stranger to attention. He has a TikTok page (@wreckitcooper) with several clips of him swimming, playing and walking around – all to the fascination of 150,000 followers.

The latest clip has him laying at the entrance of Ngee Ann City’s Takashimaya, refusing to move.

Maybe it was the heat, or maybe it was just attention he sought. As the video’s voice over playfully points out: “Drag me all you want hooman, I don’t care, I’m not moving until I receive free pats.”

Cooper’s owner can be seen tugging lightly on his leash and laughing into the camera. She knew the pup was going to have his way.

Passers-by soon took turns patting Cooper, who lapped up the attention.

“Mission accomplished, I win once again!” said the voice over at the end.

Every dog has his day.