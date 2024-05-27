Grab driver dies, wife left with $16.16 in bank account

Mr and Mrs Su, married in 1997, do not have children.

When she woke up at about 5am on May 9, Mrs Soh noticed that the bathroom light was on.

She assumed that her husband was in the bathroom, she told Shin Min Daily News.

"But at 6am, he didn't come out, which I thought was strange," said the 58-year-old who is hearing-impaired.

When she went to check on her husband, 59-year-old private hire driver Soh Chee Ann, she found him slumped on the toilet, unconscious and with blood trickling out of his mouth.

Mr Soh, who had been working for Grab for about 10 years, would drive from 3pm to 1am daily.

His wife, unable to make phonecalls, went to the neighbours for help.

Mr Soh was taken to hospital but did not make it. He died of pneumonia and heart disease.

The couple got married in 1997 and do not have any children.

Mr Soh is survived by his wife, who had only $16.16 in her bank account at the time of his death.

"Then I saw a message on his phone telling him to pay the rental and return the car. But I cannot hear it or speak clearly, so I could not call to clarify," said Mrs Soh.

On May 21, she received a claim letter from Grab, demanding a payment of $1,892.99, which included car rental, car repair fees, towing fees and early termination fees.

Mrs Soh was at a loss and told the Chinese daily that she hoped the fee could be waived.

Grab, which is believed to have received the necessary documentation, told Shin Min Daily News: "We have contacted the relatives and will waive the relevant fees."