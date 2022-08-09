Grab driver rejects passenger with 'minor' injuries, tells him to call an ambulance instead

A man took to Instagram after he was upset that a Grab driver allegedly rejected his ride because of his injuries.

In a post on @Sgfollowsall, the man said he had made a Grab booking to take him to Sengkang General Hospital after he sustained ‘minor injuries’.

But when the driver arrived and saw the abrasions on his body, he allegedly told the passenger not to get into his car, and to call for an ambulance instead.

It was not stated where the injuries were on his body or how the man sustained them.

The man argued that his injuries were “minor” but the driver was adamant.

He wrote in the post: “I asked him why (and) he just continued to say ‘no, no I don’t take injured riders to hospital’.

“I hope (others) with small injuries or abrasions take note of this driver…, he might be germophobic or maybe just full of crap.”

A short clip shows the Grab driver getting into his car and attempting to drive off, but the passenger appears to block his way.

The incident appears to have taken place near Block 303A Punggol Central.

According to MS News‘ queries, a Grab spokesperson said they were investigating the incident.

Comments in the post suggest mixed reactions from netizens, with some saying the man should have just called for another ride and not attempt to block the driver from leaving – since his injuries were indeed minor.

One commenter said: “To be fair, I wouldn't want someone's blood in my personal car, so I would (take) half of (the driver’s) defence.”