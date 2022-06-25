 Grandfather, 84, and granddaughter, 14, found dead in Bukit Batok, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Grandfather, 84, and granddaughter, 14, found dead in Bukit Batok

The police are investigating if the two cases are linked.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Osmond Chia
Jun 25, 2022 03:09 pm

A 14-year-old girl and her grandfather, 84, were found dead at two locations in Bukit Batok on Thursday (June 23), the police said on Saturday.

The girl was found lying motionless at the foot of a block of flats in Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The police said they were alerted at 5.50pm on Thursday and no foul play was suspected.

At 5.55pm, the police were alerted to another case of unnatural death at a flat in Bukit Batok Street 31.

It is about 2km from where the teenager was found.

A man, 84, was found lying motionless with chest wounds, said the police. 

Paramedics pronounced him dead there.

The police said in a statement: "The female teenager is the granddaughter of the 84-year-old man and both resided in the same unit.

"The police are investigating if the two cases are linked."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for help at Block 115 Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 at 5.55pm and Block 363 Bukit Batok Street 31 at 6pm on Thursday.

A resident at Block 363 told Lianhe Zaobao that the girl was a Secondary 2 student who lived with her parents and grandfather.

Neighbours said the man had had an operation on his leg earlier and walked with the aid of crutches, Zaobao reported.

Police investigations into both cases are ongoing.

Helplines

• National Care Hotline:

1800-202-6868 (8am - 8pm)

Mental well-being

• Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline:

6389-2222 (24 hours)

• Samaritans of Singapore:

1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)

• Singapore Association for Mental Health:

1800-283-7019

• Silver Ribbon Singapore:

6386-1928

• Tinkle Friend:

1800-274-4788 and www.tinklefriend.sg

• Community Health Assessment Team:

6493-6500/1 and www.chat.mentalhealth.sg

Counselling

• TOUCHline (Counselling):

1800-377-2252

• TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers):

6804-6555

• Care Corner Counselling Centre:

1800-353-580

Online resources

mindline.sg

My Mental Health

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service

Tinkle Friend

Community Health Assessment Team

