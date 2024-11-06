SFA suspends, fines Geylang eatery for dirty premises, unregistered worker

A9, the Food Shop, at 105 Geylang Road has been suspended from Nov 5 to 18.

A Geylang eatery specialising in noodles and dumplings has been suspended for two weeks after it did not keep its premises clean and failed to register an employee.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on its website that A9, the Food Shop, at 105 Geylang Road, #01-01, has been suspended from Nov 5 to Nov 18.

A9, which had accumulated a total of 14 demerit points, was also fined $1,000 over two counts of not keeping its place clean and the failure to register an assistant.

According to Google, the eatery is also known as A9 Noodle Dumpling. Its Facebook page shows that it has another outlet at Parklane Shopping Mall.

An eatery that chalks up 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may have its licence suspended for either two or four weeks, or cancelled, said SFA.

The eatery’s food handlers and food hygiene officer must be re-certified for food safety before they can resume work.

The public can report poor food safety practices in food establishments at sfa.gov.sg/feedback or call 6805-2871.