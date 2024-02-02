Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints over CNY

Those travelling by car may have to wait up to three hours to clear immigration, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

Heavy traffic and slower immigration clearance are again expected at the land checkpoints over the Chinese New Year period as more travellers head north for the long weekend.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a statement on Feb 2 said very heavy traffic is expected at both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints before and during the holiday period between Feb 8 and Feb 13.

During the recent weekend from Jan 26 to 28, there was continuous heavy traffic at the land checkpoints, with more than 1.37 million crossings, or about 458,000 each day.

This is an increase of about 14 per cent from the 402,000 daily crossings registered during the New Year’s Day long weekend.

To ensure a smoother journey, it said motorists should check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints beforehand, either through the Land Transport Authority’s OneMotoring website or the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System installed on the Bukit Timah and Ayer Rajah expressways.

ICA will also issue traffic updates through its accounts on Facebook and X, formerly Twitter, with broadcasts on radio stations One FM 91.3, Kiss92, Hao 96.3 FM and UFM 100.3.

It also reminded motorists to ensure the validity of their vehicle entry permit (VEP) to facilitate traffic flow. VEP applications are no longer accepted at the checkpoints.

Motorists are also advised against cutting queue, with ICA warning that anyone caught doing so would be turned back to re-enter the line.

The authority added that travellers should refrain from bringing in prohibited or controlled items to Singapore, ranging from firecrackers to bak kwa. A list of the items is put up on the ICA website.