S'pore driver mobbed at Tuas Checkpoint after allegedly hitting motorbike

A car with a Singapore number plate was mobbed by riders at a congested Tuas Checkpoint on Jan 5 after it allegedly hit a motorcycle.

According to eye-witness Huang, the black Honda was in the lorry lane when it hit the rider and his pregnant wife on a motorcycle. The incident took place at about 6.30pm.

The 27-year-old told Shin Min Daily News that the car was in the lane for lorries and tried to jump queue by filtering back into the lane for cars.

The rider got off his motorcycle and marched to the car. He was later joined by other riders and angry shouts can be heard in a video of the incident shared by Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

Mr Huang told the Chinese daily that the traffic was heavy, with lorries driving by, when the rider was almost run over by the car. He, too, felt angry when he realised the rider's pillion was pregnant.

The male driver had three women passengers in the car. "He refused to exit the vehicle and apologise to the motorcyclist," said Mr Huang.

Mr Li, the 35-year-old driver, told Shin Min Daily News that he was trying to clear the customs as quickly as possible by jumping queue via the lane for lorries because his wife was unwell.

The self-employed man, who insisted he had no intention of hitting anyone, said: "Someone tapped on my car window, startling me. I did not turn intentionally hit anyone, I did not even feel there was a collision. I kept moving forward but a motorcycle fell. I don't know what happened."

Mr Li added that the rider was joined by others and they were aggressive. "My necklace was torn off, leaving a scratch on my chest, and my car windshield was cracked."

The stand-off went on for about an hour before police stepped in to disperse the crowd, according to Mr Huang who called the police shortly after 7pm.

He added that the driver refused to exit his car when requested by the police, choosing to instead go to the police post with the rider.

Netizens commenting on the Facebook post shared that the motorcycle was slightly damaged.

Mr Li said he paid RM200 ($57) to the rider as compensation. He claimed he received online threats after the incident.

"Now I can only hide at home and mentally suffer. I am the real victim."