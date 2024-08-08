25 buses fined in crackdown on illegal parking in Tuas

LTA has fined 25 buses in the wake of recent reports highlighting the plight of businesses along Tuas Link 2, which has become an unofficial interchange for tour buses ferrying passengers between Malaysia and Singapore.

According to a Facebook post by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on August 7, the LTA and the National Environment Agency (NEA) have been conducting enforcement operations along Tuas Link 2 since last week, where numerous tour buses were found to be parked illegally.

"We take these traffic violations seriously and will continue to take enforcement action against offenders," LTA said in the post.

The agencies urged members of the public to report traffic violations, including illegal parking, through various channels such as the LifeSG app, the Municipal Services Office’s OneService app, or the One.Motoring website.

This action comes in the wake of recent reports highlighting the plight of businesses along Tuas Link 2, which has become an unofficial interchange for tour buses ferrying passengers between Malaysia and Singapore.

These buses were reportedly causing significant disruptions, obstructing traffic flow and blocking factory entrances.

In addition to the traffic issues, businesses have also reported instances of tourists littering and urinating in public areas. Some have even found what they suspect to be human faeces near their premises.