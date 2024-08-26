Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints for school hols

The ICA advised those crossing the border between Aug 30 and Sept 8 to factor in additional waiting time.

Travellers using the land checkpoints to enter Malaysia can expect heavy traffic at both Tuas and Woodlands ahead of and during the September school holidays from Aug 30 to Sept 8.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in an advisory on Aug 26 that travellers had to wait up to three hours to clear immigration over the long National Day weekend from Aug 8 to 13. It is expecting to see the same turnout during the school holidays.

On Aug 8, there was a record of more than 540,000 people crossing Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

The ICA advised those crossing the border between Aug 30 and Sept 8 to factor in additional waiting time. Alternatively, travellers can consider taking the cross-border bus services, it added.

Before travelling to the checkpoints, motorists are also advised to check the traffic situation via the Land Transport Authority’s One Motoring website or the Expressway Monitoring Advisory System installed along Bukit Timah Expressway and Ayer Rajah Expressway.

Motorists can also get updates through ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, and radio broadcasts on Money FM 89.3, One FM 91.3, Kiss92, 96.3 Hao FM and UFM100.3.

Those travelling by car and motorcycle are also encouraged to use QR codes instead of passports for faster and more convenient immigration clearance.

ICA said travellers should also ensure that their passports have a remaining validity of at least six months.

Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passports will have to transfer their re-entry permits to the new passports, while long-term pass holders will need to notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any change in their passport particulars before entry into Singapore.

ICA reminded drivers of foreign vehicles to ensure that their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) is valid. Those who do not have a valid Autopass card, the VEP approval e-mail from LTA or valid insurance will be turned back.

Those with outstanding fines will also be denied entry into Singapore.

“We also seek their understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline. ICA will not hesitate to take stern action against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions and commit offences at the checkpoints,” said the authority.