Helping people feel beautiful, from Toa Payoh to Hollywood

Mr Teng first launched Hair Folio in Toa Payoh, before eventually setting up shop at his current dwellings on North Bridge Road.

Mr Dave Teng's scissors have snipped at the locks of several celebrities, including Aerosmith and David Foster's wife.

DAVE TENG, 53

Hair Folio founder

The founder of the salon Hair Folio in bustling North Bridge Road is not your average hair stylist.

With almost 40 years of experience, Mr Dave Teng has snipped his way from humble beginnings in a heartland salon to styling international stars like Aerosmith.

But his path to success was far from straightforward. Mr Teng tried his hand at various trades, even working as a chef, before the pull of hairdressing proved too strong to resist.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do. What drew you to this path?

When I was about 14 years old, I started helping out at a hair salon owned by my father’s friend. After schooling, I tried a lot of jobs but nothing felt right. Then I realised I liked to make things look good, look beautiful. So after National Service, I went back to the salon to become a stylist.

After a few years working as a stylist, I almost moved to Taiwan. I loved visiting it and I even did some freelance styling work there, and saw how passionate the clients were. They would book months in advance, drive for hours, to get a haircut. I felt really appreciated.

But one of my clients in Singapore encouraged me to open my own salon here. My customers even wanted to give me money to open a salon at Orchard OG. But I didn’t really like the idea – maybe it’s ego, but I wanted to do something on my own, and maybe in a quieter location. So I started Hair Folio in Toa Payoh in 2002.

A few years later, I wanted to renovate the space to improve the shop, but the owner didn't want to let me. It didn't feel right to me, not fair to my clients. So, I moved a few times, to Stanford House, then Seah Street, and finally ended up here in North Bridge Road.

What's the biggest challenge you face in your day-to-day work?

I would say it’s that people are always looking for the cheapest option. Some even say I'm crazy because of my pricing. But I tell them, appearance is very important – especially during tough times, you need to dress up more, not lose opportunities because of your appearance.

What's the most rewarding aspect of your work?

I got to work with Aerosmith and David Foster's wife. I also own my own shop and work with Hong Kong celebrities.

But what makes me happest is doing charity work for children. Seeing them smile, holding my hand, and thanking me from their hearts… it’s very satisfying.

How do you see your work contributing to the Singaporean landscape?

I think every Singaporean contributes to Singapore in their own way. I believe in beauty, and through my work, I hope to help everyone be their best selves.

If I can make one more Singaporean look and feel more beautiful every day, that's my contribution.

What's a favourite Singapore memory you cherish?

Winning the Special Prize in Ladies' Cut and Style at the Tokyo E Toco Hair Competition in 2008. I was the only non-Japanese participant out of 30 people. I never even thought I would win, but I became the first non-Japanese winner in 50 years. I think not many Singaporeans know about it. But I am very proud.

What is your hope for Singapore in the future?

I hope Singapore will be recognised for its unique culture and the beauty of its people. We need to be acknowledged as a first-class country. I hope to see the “Singapore look” become world-renowned. I truly believe we can achieve this.