Home-based business owner sets up 'Free Food' station for Ramadan

Contributions from Razlina and her friends as part of the Free Food initiative.

Eager to help the less fortunate during the fasting month, one woman has set up a food station outside her flat – with prepped meals free of charge.

Razlina Razak, 41, started her Free Food initiative at the start of Ramadan last month, where from 5.30pm to 6pm daily, 35 packets of food can be collected – by anyone – at Block 450B Bukit Batok West Ave 6.

Her Instagram post on the initiative has not only garnered over 3,000 likes and hundreds of responses and shares, it has attracted others, at Razlina’s request, to also donate food for offering outside her flat.

Speaking to TNP, Razlina, a home-based business (HBB) owner, said: “The intention was to cook extra food and give (to people). I don’t want to waste food either. Maybe with this little help, I can minimise someone’s burden.”

The move has been a hit so far.

On Tuesday (March 28), every packet of food was collected in less than 20 minutes.

Available only on weekdays, Free Food consists of packed dishes ranging from nasi sambal goreng and lontong kering to sweet and sour chicken and fishball soup.

Razlina, whose HBB business focuses on confinement food, said she began planning for the initiative in December last year, and saved enough to cover the expenses for “two to three weeks” of Ramadan.

“Along the way, people asked if they could put (their) food (donations) there, and even contribute some money. So, Alhamdulillah (praise God)... I didn’t expect things to be like this,” she said.

Two of her friends – Davvyanna Sani and Suhana Affendi – have contributed food items to the food station.

Razlina's daughter, Syauqi Auliya Al Ghifari, 3, holding a Free Food sign to inform followers that they can collect the food. PHOTO: @KAKI_MASAK2/INSTAGRAM

Davvyanna, 44, has donated mee soto, mee rebus and epok-epok from her mother’s stall, Sharifardiana Family Delights, also located in Bukit Batok.

“Since it’s the month of Ramadan, why not help out by giving some food? Since Razlina is doing it, I just chip in a bit,” she told TNP.

Suhana, 39, who donated spaghetti and bee hoon earlier this week, said: “I have always wanted to give back to the community, but wasn’t sure where to channel it. Alhamdulillah, Razlina is doing it, so I cook whatever I can.”

Razlina’s Instagram followers have since praised and thanked her for her efforts.

PHOTO: SCREENSHOT FROM @KAKI_MASAK2/INSTAGRAM

“I hope I inspire more people, especially business owners, to do more. I just want people to understand that during Ramadan, we should forget about worldly treasure. This is the month we can do something good for everybody.”