Singapore

Hot cop goes viral again in 'thirst trap' TikTok video

A video of Inspector Benjamin Cheah on the Singapore Police Force's TikTok has got netizens all hot under the collar. PHOTOS: TIKTOK/SPF
Farah Daley
Journalist
May 30, 2024 03:15 pm

Inspector Benjamin Cheah has gone viral once again in a "thirst trap" video posted on the Singapore Police Force's TikTok account on May 26 in honour of Police Day on June 3.

In the video, Insp Cheah does some arm dips before flipping and continuing his reps upside down.

While some were confused by his feat and compared it to a scene in the movie Inception, others couldn't resist watching the clip multiple times.

One commenter wrote: "Not the Singapore Police Force thirst trap."

Another user commented: "Arrest me, officer."

@singaporepoliceforce Happy Police Day! Keeping fit to protect and serve. On to you next, our friend @TheRSAF 🤜🤛 #happypoliceday #singaporepoliceforce #safeguardingeveryday #fittok #fitness ♬ Murder - Bgnzinho

The video has garnered over 180,000 views.

The young trainee is seen gliding effortlessly across the floor in the video.
Singapore

Police trainee shows off deft ‘Slickback’ dance movements

No stranger to going viral, Inspector Cheah attracted public attention after saving a distressed cat in Woodlands in 2015.

The two officers who rescued the cat in 2015.PHOTO: FACEBOOK/SPF

He then appeared as a cop on Mediacorp police drama C.L.I.F and in a music video for Singapore's SG50 song These Are The Days.

He also made headlines last year after demonstrating how he could do 105 push-ups in a minute.

One can only imagine what he's going to do next year.

