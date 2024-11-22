 Yishun North and South NPCs to merge, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Yishun North and South NPCs to merge

Yishun NPC will operate from Yishun North NPC’s current location at 31 Yishun Central.PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS
TNP
Nov 22, 2024 02:44 pm

Yishun North Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) and Yishun South NPC will be merged on Dec 18 to form Yishun NPC.

Yishun NPC will operate from Yishun North NPC’s current location at 31 Yishun Central.

Yishun South NPC, which is currently located at 32 Yishun Street 81, will be converted to Nee Soon South Neighbourhood Police Post (NPP).

The current Nee Soon South NPP located at Block 798 Yishun Ring Road will be converted to Khatib NPP.

The merger is part of the Singapore Police Force's ongoing efforts to review and restructure ground deployments across the 35 NPCs, to better meet the evolving security challenges and community’s needs.

Yishun NPC will continue to provide residents with round-the-clock counter services.

Khatib and Nee Soon South NPPs will have self-help kiosks available 24 hours for residents to access police services.

Members of the public who have enquiries regarding the merger can email yishun_NPC@spf.gov.sg

Singapore Police ForceYishun

TNP

