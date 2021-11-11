Singapore

Hougang Green residents mourn the death of community cat

Hougang Green residents mourn the death of community cat
Hougang Green residents mourn the death of community cat Feimao. PHOTO: FACEBOOK
CHERLYNN NG
Nov 11, 2021 04:03 pm

A beloved community cat in Hougang has died.

The black cat, affectionately named FeiMao, had been a familiar fixture in the Hougang Green estate for over 10 years.

An obituary announcing the feline's passing on Nov 6 was put up at a makeshift memorial near the Giant supermarket at Hougang Green Shopping Mall.

Catlover Elin Lim shared photos on Facebook, showing flowers left by residents at FeiMao's memorial, as well as a video montage celebrating her life.

Netizens have expressed their condolences and shared their memories and photos of FeiMao on Lim's post.

One user said: "She will be greatly missed by the community... she is such a kind, beautiful and sweet cat. We love her so, so much. It's really sad not to see her at her usual spots anymore."

Residents of SkyVille @ Dawson have expressed their concerns over maids gathering at the rooftop terrace of the HDB project.
Singapore

SkyVille@Dawson roof garden become maids' new 'Lucky Plaza'

Related Stories

Well-dressed man asks for money, walks off when called out

Neitzens awed by youths who recreated iconic Bollywood dance scene

Queenstown cat feeder's phone allegedly stolen while she was feeding cats

Another added: "Will always miss her. She was there since my kid was a baby."

PHOTO: FACEBOOKPHOTO: FACEBOOK

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COMMUNITY ISSUES