Hougang Green residents mourn the death of community cat

A beloved community cat in Hougang has died.

The black cat, affectionately named FeiMao, had been a familiar fixture in the Hougang Green estate for over 10 years.

An obituary announcing the feline's passing on Nov 6 was put up at a makeshift memorial near the Giant supermarket at Hougang Green Shopping Mall.

Catlover Elin Lim shared photos on Facebook, showing flowers left by residents at FeiMao's memorial, as well as a video montage celebrating her life.

Netizens have expressed their condolences and shared their memories and photos of FeiMao on Lim's post.

One user said: "She will be greatly missed by the community... she is such a kind, beautiful and sweet cat. We love her so, so much. It's really sad not to see her at her usual spots anymore."

Another added: "Will always miss her. She was there since my kid was a baby."