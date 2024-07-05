HSA seizes more than $6m worth of e-vaporisers, components
The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) seized over 350,000 e-vaporisers and components worth more than $6 million in street value in raids conducted from June 14 to 18.
The e-vaporisers and components were meant for sale via Telegram chats.
HSA on June 14 received information on a huge quantity of e-vaporisers and components at a storage unit at Woodlands Loop.
Investigations led to a raid at a condominium unit at Guillemard Crescent on the same day and another raid at a warehouse unit at Woodlands Industrial Park on June 18.
HSA also found 14 e-vaporisers suspected to contain a controlled drug tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive substance that can cause anxiety, disorientation or paranoia. These e-vaporisers were referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.
More than $18 million worth of e-vaporisers and components in street value have been seized by HSA since January.
It is an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components.
Members of the public who have information on the illegal import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of e-vaporisers can call HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 from 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday.
