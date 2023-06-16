50 women arrested for suspected solicitation at Geylang coffee shop

A video still showing a group of women being herded up a police truck at Geylang Lorong 23 on June 12.

Some 50 women were arrested during a police raid in Geylang Lorong 23 on Monday evening (June 12).

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, an eyewitness, Yang, who works in one of the hawker stalls in the area, said the women were prostitutes who would loiter at a coffee shop and offer to drink with patrons for a small fee.

"I've seen around 40 or 50 women (at the place), who are mostly from Vietnam. A small number of them are from China," Yang said.

After drinking with the men (for a fee of $20-$30), they would then solicit for sexual services, charging anywhere between $100 and $200.

"After they agree on a price, they will head to a hotel room. Even though police have conducted raids in this area before, these women still return because there's a demand (for their services)," Yang added.

When Shin Min visited the coffee shop on Tuesday night, there were only two or three beer ladies present, and most of the diners were middle-aged men.

Describing Monday's raid, a stall assistant said that over 40 police officers were present to gather the women and usher them into a police truck.

He added: "(The women) are here almost every night. One of them even approached me to sell lottery tickets."

According to AsiaOne, the police said an enforcement operation was conducted in the vicinity of Geylang Lorong 23 on June 12.

A total of 50 women, aged between 17 and 57, were arrested under the Women's Charter 1961.

One other woman was investigated for an offence under the Gambling Control Act 2022, and investigations against her are ongoing.