HuntTheMouse returns with $500,000 top prize

From now to Nov 9, members of the public can hunt down a gold coin for a chance to win $500,000.

The fifth edition of #HuntTheMouse returns with a total prize of $1 million – half of which will go to the finder of the gold coin.

Other than the single gold coin, there will be 300 silver coins worth $500 or $2,500 each hidden across the island.

#HuntTheMouse attracted an estimated 749,000 hunters last year.

“What began at Nanyang Technological University with an $800 prize for a single winner has evolved into an inclusive game where more players have the chance to claim victory," said Sqkii CEO and co-founder Kenny Choy.

"To date, 193 players have collectively received over S$400,000 in cash prizes through this one-of-its-kind game."

Hunters can look out for hints, which will be released thrice daily, on Skqii's Instagram, Facebook and Telegram, and the real-time map on the game website.