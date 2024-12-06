Hup Huat suspended: Roach infestation forces closure

The statement detailed not only a widespread infestation of live cockroaches but also highlighted "poor housekeeping and maintenance", including dirty floors and food processing equipment.

A beloved local brand, Hup Huat Noodles, has been dealt a major blow after a surprise inspection by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) uncovered a severe cockroach infestation and significant hygiene lapses at its Jurong factory.

The factory, located at 10 Chin Bee Drive, has been suspended indefinitely, effective Dec 4, leaving consumers and the company itself reeling from the news.

The SFA announced the suspension in a statement on Dec 5, revealing the grim findings of their Dec 4 inspection.

The statement detailed not only a widespread infestation of live cockroaches but also highlighted "poor housekeeping and maintenance", including dirty floors and food processing equipment.

The agency has ordered Hup Huat Noodles to rectify the lapses immediately and significantly improve its food safety practices before it can resume operations.

The news comes as a shock to many Singaporeans who have grown up with Hup Huat Noodles, a brand synonymous with traditional favourites like bee hoon and mee sua. The indefinite suspension raises concerns about the potential impact on the company and its employees.

The SFA's statement underscored the onus on all food operators to maintain high standards of cleanliness and hygiene.

"In light of the lapse, SFA reminded food operators to ensure that their premises are 'clean and well-maintained', and staff are 'adequately trained' to manage food," the statement read.

The agency warned that failure to comply with food safety regulations could result in enforcement action, with offenders facing fines of up to $5,000 per offence.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any observed poor food safety practices to the SFA via their online feedback form.