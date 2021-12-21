Singapore

ICA to enhance processes at Woodlands Checkpoint from Jan 2022

More than 35,000 trips have been made to and from Singapore and Malaysia via the Woodlands Checkpoint since border measures were eased.PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Jessie Lim
Dec 21, 2021 03:37 pm

More than 35,000 trips have been made to and from Singapore and Malaysia via the Woodlands Checkpoint since border measures were eased, with plans to enhance processes to make journeys safer.

From next month, manual immigration counters at Woodlands Checkpoint will be redesigned to allow travellers to self-scan their passports, reducing physical contact for those entering the Republic via the land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme.

Currently, travellers using those counters hand over their passports to Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers for clearance, the border control agency told The Straits Times.

This initiative is part of several being progressively rolled out at Woodlands Checkpoint, with the aim of providing a secure, safer and more seamless immigration process for travellers, it added.

At the counters, glass shields will also be installed as an additional layer of protection between ICA officers and travellers. Officers will still be manning the counters and will inspect documents such as travellers' vaccination certificates and pre-departure tests.

From next month, ICA will also be issuing an electronic Visit Pass to those entering Singapore via the land border.

Under the expanded land VTL scheme, vaccinated Singapore citizens can now enter Malaysia via the Causeway without serving quarantine.
Singapore

Singaporeans head to Johor on expanded land VTL

The pass contains details of the maximum number of days of stay and the last day of stay allowed in Singapore.

This measure is already in place at Changi Airport and will replace the inked endorsement stamps in passports.

The electronic Visit Pass will be issued via e-mail and sent to the address declared by travellers when they submit the SG Arrival Card online.

The SG Arrival Card, which contains health declaration information, must be submitted within three days before arrival. It replaces the physical disembarkation/embarkation card, commonly known as the white card, which is no longer accepted at checkpoints.

ICA's new initiatives come after the land VTL was expanded from Monday (Dec 20) to allow vaccinated Singapore citizens to enter Malaysia via the Causeway without quarantine.

The same arrangement applies for vaccinated Malaysians entering Singapore via the Causeway.

Previously, only citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders of the country they are entering could travel via the land VTL.

An estimated 4,320 people can travel between Malaysia and Singapore every day after bus operators Transtar and Causeway Link announced earlier this month that they can increase the number of bus tickets they sell by 50 per cent.

Since the land VTL began on Nov 29, more than 24,540 travellers left Singapore for Malaysia as at Dec 20, 3pm.

Another 12,455 were cleared to enter Singapore for the land VTL within the same period, ICA told ST.

Besides the retrofitted manual lanes, VTL travellers can also use 20 automated lanes at Woodlands Checkpoint when they enter Singapore.

These automated lanes will make it more efficient for a large number of travellers to enter or leave the Republic.

It takes 30 seconds to use the automated lane, which is equipped with iris and facial scanners. Clearance through manual counters take about three minutes.

ICA said in a statement last month: "Besides being more reliable than fingerprints for identity authentication, the use of iris and facial scanners has enabled a touch-free immigration clearance that is more hygienic, convenient and efficient."

Currently, Singapore citizens, permanent residents, long-term pass holders and international travellers who are part of the Frequent Traveller Programme can use those automated lanes, provided their biometric data is registered with ICA.

Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, an infectious diseases expert at the National University of Singapore Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said that the new measures will minimise the risk of border staff being exposed to Covid-19.

He said: "If the passport checks can be done more quickly, they can also reduce the likelihood of exposure for other passengers, if one among them was harbouring asymptomatic or mild Covid-19."

