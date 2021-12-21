ICA to enhance processes at Woodlands Checkpoint from Jan 2022

More than 35,000 trips have been made to and from Singapore and Malaysia via the Woodlands Checkpoint since border measures were eased.

More than 35,000 trips have been made to and from Singapore and Malaysia via the Woodlands Checkpoint since border measures were eased, with plans to enhance processes to make journeys safer.

From next month, manual immigration counters at Woodlands Checkpoint will be redesigned to allow travellers to self-scan their passports, reducing physical contact for those entering the Republic via the land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme.

Currently, travellers using those counters hand over their passports to Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers for clearance, the border control agency told The Straits Times.

This initiative is part of several being progressively rolled out at Woodlands Checkpoint, with the aim of providing a secure, safer and more seamless immigration process for travellers, it added.

At the counters, glass shields will also be installed as an additional layer of protection between ICA officers and travellers. Officers will still be manning the counters and will inspect documents such as travellers' vaccination certificates and pre-departure tests.

From next month, ICA will also be issuing an electronic Visit Pass to those entering Singapore via the land border.

The pass contains details of the maximum number of days of stay and the last day of stay allowed in Singapore.

This measure is already in place at Changi Airport and will replace the inked endorsement stamps in passports.

The electronic Visit Pass will be issued via e-mail and sent to the address declared by travellers when they submit the SG Arrival Card online.

The SG Arrival Card, which contains health declaration information, must be submitted within three days before arrival. It replaces the physical disembarkation/embarkation card, commonly known as the white card, which is no longer accepted at checkpoints.

ICA's new initiatives come after the land VTL was expanded from Monday (Dec 20) to allow vaccinated Singapore citizens to enter Malaysia via the Causeway without quarantine.

The same arrangement applies for vaccinated Malaysians entering Singapore via the Causeway.

Previously, only citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders of the country they are entering could travel via the land VTL.