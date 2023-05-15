Indonesian duo stopped at Cruise Centre with over $35k in undeclared cash

The cash was wrapped in plastic bags and divided into three stacks that were placed into two suitcases and a backpack, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority in a Facebook post on Monday.

Two Indonesian women who tried to bring more than $35,600 in undeclared foreign currencies into Singapore were stopped by the authorities last Wednesday after getting off a ferry at the Singapore Cruise Centre.

The cash was wrapped in plastic bags and divided into three stacks that were placed into two suitcases and a backpack, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Monday.

The money was discovered only after an X-ray scan of the baggage prompted ICA officers to conduct a thorough check.

The case has since been referred to the police for further investigation.

Travellers entering or leaving Singapore are required by law to submit a report to the police if they are carrying physical currency and bearer negotiable instruments, such as cheques or bills of exchange, worth more than $20,000, or its equivalent in foreign currency.

This requirement applies whether an individual is carrying the items for themselves or on behalf of someone else. It also applies to those travelling with other people.

Failing to do so is an offence that could lead to a fine of up to $50,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

The undeclared items may also be seized, and upon conviction, may also be confiscated.

“This reporting requirement is part of the efforts to combat international money laundering and terrorism financing,” said the ICA.

About three weeks ago, ICA had also stopped a Malaysian woman who attempted to bring in more than $20,000 in undeclared currencies.

She had tried to enter Singapore by car on April 25 via the Woodlands Checkpoint, where ICA officers found stacks of currencies wrapped in a pink plastic bag and hidden inside the Malaysian-registered vehicle’s centre console.

That case is also being investigated by the police.