 Indonesian man walking into Singapore at Tuas Second Link nabbed for suspected immigration offences, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Indonesian man walking into Singapore at Tuas Second Link nabbed for suspected immigration offences

Indonesian man walking into Singapore at Tuas Second Link nabbed for suspected immigration offences
The ICA said the man was stopped by auxiliary police officers at Tuas Checkpoint before he posed a danger to himself and motorists.PHOTOS: IMMIGRATION AND CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY/FACEBOOK
Apr 04, 2023 03:30 pm

A man who was seen walking along the Tuas Second Link towards Singapore at about midnight on March 23 has been arrested.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the Indonesian man was stopped by auxiliary police officers at Tuas Checkpoint before he posed a danger to himself and motorists.

ICA officers found that the man had no identity or travel documents with him. He was then arrested for suspected immigration offences.

ICA said it takes a serious view of attempts to enter or leave Singapore illegally. Offenders can face a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both, it added.

In 2022, 414 immigration offenders were arrested, up from 355 in 2021.

The lorry, which was transporting a batch of mineral water, was stopped for checks at Tuas Checkpoint on March 28.
Singapore

ICA seizes 70,200 vape refill pods from Malaysia-registered lorry

Related Stories

One of two lanes along viaduct leading to Woodlands Checkpoint to be closed for road works

Man arrested after making ‘wrong turn’ into Woodlands Checkpoint; drugs, knives found in car

System issue disrupts immigration clearance at checkpoints for over 4 hours

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ICASINGAPORE CRIMEILLEGAL IMMIGRATION