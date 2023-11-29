Inviting or obstructing? Netizen questions legality of neighbour's cosy corner

A netizen has posted about a neighbour's cosy corner in Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Nov 28.

In the anonymous post, the netizen insisted that the post was merely out of curiousity about the legality of the set-up at the recess area outside the neighbour's flat.

The floor is lined with artificial turf, there's a coffee table complete with a candle in a jar for ambience. At a corner is a cluster of potted plants and suspended from the ceiling is a swing with cushions on it. There is also a plush sofa with extra cushions on it.

The netizen wrote: "Is this allowed? How do the workers carry out the monthly block washing or maintenance of the lights?" At the same time, the post praised the neighbour's taste in decor.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force stipulates that there has to be at least 1.2m clearance in the common corridor, ensuring there is no obstruction in times of emergency.

According to the Housing and Development Board website, the common corridors are managed by the respective town councils. However, drilling into the walls or ceiling in the common area is not allowed if the homeowner did not buy the recess area.

In response to the anonymous post, other netizens did not think there was anything wrong with the cosy corner as the set-up was not obstructing the common area. Some netizens even chided the anonymous user for interfering and exposing the neighbour.

A netizen commented on the post: "It looks so clean and nice, well taken care of… not blocking any path or staircase. Why are you so kaypoh?"

Another wrote: "What's wrong with that? As long as all co-operate and keep the space clean, this can bring back the kampung spirit."

In July, a resident at Block 661 Choa Chu Kang Crescent was told by the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council to remove the furniture placed at the void deck.