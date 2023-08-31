Irish UFC fighter Kiefer Crosbie highly impressed by SIA and Changi Airport: 'Staff are unbelievable'

The note included a list of things to do for three hours at Changi Airport as well as ideas for longer stays, including visiting Pulau Ubin and Marina Bay Sands, Clarke Quay and Sentosa.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has proven time and again they are a "great way to fly", and this time Irish Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Kiefer Crosbie has taken notice.

The 33-year-old welterweight flew on SIA en route to make his debut with the UFC in Sydney.

Stomper Alex alerted Stomp to Crosbie's Instagram Stories posted on Wednesday (Aug 30) where he shared a handwritten note passed to him by SIA staff.

"Kiefer Crosbie is Conor McGregor's teammate," he said.

"He described SQ staff as unbelievable and showed off a handwritten to-do note passed to him by the crew."

The note wished him 'best of luck' and included a drawing of a four-leaf clover.

It also included a list of things to do for three hours at Changi Airport as well as ideas for longer stays, including visiting Pulau Ubin and Marina Bay Sands, Clarke Quay and Sentosa.

Crosbie then shared videos of him exploring Changi Airport's movie theatre and transit areas before boarding his connecting SIA flight to Sydney.

He described his meal as Michelin-starred. PHOTO: STOMP

He also described his meal on-flight as "Michelin ☆".

In a separate testimonial, Facebook user Siew Tuck Wah commended Changi Airport and Singapore Airlines for helping him retrieve his laptop.





"Changi Airport is more than just home," he said.

"It's a symbol of efficiency and trust."

He had disembarked from a plane from New Zealand on Aug 25 and left his laptop onboard.

"But because it was Singapore Airlines and Changi, I did not panic," he said.

"Though I had to drive down to the airport again and wait for them to bring the item from the plane to the lost and found department, which didn't take very long at all!

"Thank you @changiairport and @singaporeair for always being a friend."