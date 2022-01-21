Istana to hold CNY open house on Feb 5; apply online for free tickets

A family taking a photo on the Istana premises at last year's Open House on Aug 28, 2021.

The Istana will be holding its Chinese New Year open house on Feb 5, and visitors will need to apply online for free tickets in advance.

Online applications will open from 10am next Monday (Jan 24) to 10am next Tuesday, said the Istana on Friday (Jan 21).

Each application is limited to a maximum of five tickets.

Visitors will have to choose a two-hour slot when they apply, with start times of 9am, 11am, 1pm or 3pm.

Tickets will be allocated by an electronic balloting system and the balloting results are final.

Each ticket will admit one visitor to the open house at the allocated time slot. Children, including infants, will need a valid ticket to be admitted.

Safe distancing measures will also apply. There will be no performances, tours or food trucks, and only the outdoor gardens will be accessible to visitors.

There will also be no conducted tours of the main building.

Safe distancing ambassadors will be deployed to ensure visitors observe safe distancing measures, the Istana said.

There will be merchandise booths with limited-edition Istana souvenirs and President's Challenge souvenirs.

All proceeds from these sales will go towards charities supported by the President's Challenge, an annual community outreach and fund-raising campaign. But only cashless payments via PayNow will be accepted.

About 2,000 people visited the Istana at its last open house, held on Nov 4 last year for Deepavali.