 Muslims in Singapore to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa on April 10, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Muslims in Singapore to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa on April 10

Muslims in Singapore to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa on April 10
Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir wished all Muslims in Singapore Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Vihanya Rakshika Correspondent
Apr 09, 2024 10:54 pm

Muslims in Singapore will be celebrating Hari Raya Puasa on April 10, Singapore’s top Islamic leader said on April 8.

Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir said: “According to astronomical calculations, the crescent for the month of Syawal appeared during sunset today for 32 minutes.

“As such, I am pleased to announce that the first day of Syawal or Hari Raya Aidilfitri for the year 1445 Hijrah falls on Wednesday.”

In his statement, Dr Nazirudin wished all Muslims in Singapore Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

East Coast GRC MPs (from left) Dr Maliki Osman, Ms Cheryl Chan, DPM Heng Swee Keat, Ms Jessica Tan, Mr Tan Kiat How speaking to bakers who made the cookies that were given out to beneficiaries, on April 6.
Singapore

Low-income families get cookies, groceries and spruce-up for homes

Related Stories

Johor’s land checkpoints gear up for Hari Raya travellers

8 mosques to offer 3 sessions for Hari Raya prayers

Measures to ease Hari Raya traffic at Johor checkpoints

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HARI RAYA PUASAFESTIVALS/CELEBRATIONSSINGAPORE FESTIVALS