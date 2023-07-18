Iswaran seen at CPIB headquarters on Tuesday morning

This is the first time Mr Iswaran has been seen in public since news broke about his arrest.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran was seen entering the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau’s (CPIB) headquarters on Tuesday morning – the first time he has been seen by the media since he was arrested last Tuesday.

Mr Iswaran, who is being investigated by the anti-graft body, arrived at the CPIB complex in Jalan Bukit Merah at about 10.50am in a grey Mazda 6.

He was seen entering unaccompanied, and was dressed in a blue shirt and dark pants.

CPIB said on July 14 that Mr Iswaran and tycoon Ong Beng Seng were arrested on July 11 and assisting with investigations into a case it had uncovered. It did not give details on the nature of the probe.

Both men were released on bail and Mr Iswaran has had his passport impounded.

Mr Ong, 77, returned to Singapore from Bali on a private plane on Monday afternoon after being allowed by the CPIB to travel overseas. He left for the Indonesian resort island on July 14 after posting bail of $100,000.

In response to a query from The Straits Times on Mr Iswaran's bail, a CPIB spokesman on Friday declined to provide details. Hotel Properties Limited said in a statement to the Singapore Exchange last Friday that no charges have been filed against Mr Ong, 77, who is the founder and managing director of the company.

Mr Iswaran, 61, was instructed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to take a leave of absence until the investigation was completed, the Prime Minister’s Office said last Wednesday.

He will remain in Singapore during this period and will have no access to any official resources and government buildings. Mr Iswaran and Mr Ong are known to be key figures in making Singapore's pitch to be a part of the Formula One circuit. Mr Ong is chairman of the Singapore GP, which organises the F1 night race at the Marine Bay Street Circuit annually.

In the mid-2000s, Mr Iswaran - a junior trade minister at the time - and Mr Ong convinced then Formula One Group chief executive Bernie Ecclestone to make Singapore the venue for the sport’s first night race, starting in 2008.

Mr Iswaran reportedly knew Mr Ong when he was a bureaucrat and top executive at investment firm Temasek.