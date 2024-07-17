Jail for 70-year-old man who molested teen daughter

A 70-year-old man twice groped his 14-year-old daughter’s chest over her clothes in 2023 and was arrested early the following year.

The man, who cannot be named because of a gag order to protect the teenager’s identity, pleaded guilty to a molestation charge and was sentenced to 10 months’ jail on July 16.

At the time of the offences, he lived in a Sengkang flat with his wife and the victim.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Tan Shi Yun said that he slept alone in the master bedroom, while his two family members shared another bedroom.

Some time between January and December 2023, the man, who is jobless, entered his daughter’s bedroom and molested the teenager on two separate occasions, while his wife was at work.

Court documents did not disclose what happened after the two incidents that led a child protection officer to file a police report on Jan 11, 2024.

The offender was arrested on Feb 6 and has been in remand since then.

On July 16, the DPP urged the court to sentence him to between eight and 10 months’ jail.

She added: “The accused and the victim were... in a familial relationship where there would be much trust reposed in the accused given his authority as a parental figure to the victim.”

For molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.

The man cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.