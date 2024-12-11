 Ken Lim found not guilty of insulting woman’s modesty, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Ken Lim found not guilty of insulting woman’s modesty

Ken Lim currently faces six other charges allegedly involving four more women. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Shaffiq Alkhatib for The Straits Times
Dec 11, 2024 09:59 am

Former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim, 60, was acquitted on Dec 11 of insulting a woman’s modesty over an incident which happened more than 12 years ago.

Lim was then the executive director of record label Hype Records.

After a trial, District Judge Wong Peck found him not guilty of uttering sexually inappropriate words to the woman, 25 at Hype Records’ premises in Henderson Road on July 25, 2012.

Details about her cannot be disclosed due to a gag order.

During the trial, the woman, who is now a singer-songwriter based overseas, accused Lim asking her if she was a virgin. He was also accused of uttering the words: “What if I have sex with you right now.”

Lim currently faces six other charges allegedly involving four more women.

He is alleged to have insulted the modesty of three of them, and is accused of molesting a woman at the Hype Records office in Henderson Road on Nov 23, 2021.

The cases will be dealt with at a later date.

