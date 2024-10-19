Jail, caning for man who molested mother-in-law who moved in to babysit

A man molested his mother-in-law multiple times in late 2023 after she moved into his house to help care for his newborn.

The woman found out only after a month when she felt him sniffing her hair while she was sleeping.

She was horrified to learn of his acts by checking CCTV footage in the house.

On Oct 17, the 37-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was sentenced to 12 months’ jail and two strokes of the cane.

He pleaded guilty to one count of outrage of modesty, one count of voyeurism, and two counts of making a gesture to insult another person’s modesty. Five other charges were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

The court heard that the 51-year-old victim moved into the man’s house in August 2023 to help her daughter and son-in-law care for their newborn.

The victim stayed there for about four months. During this time, she slept in the living room.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Claire Poh said: “The victim trusted the (man) as he was her son-in-law and (a) member of the same household.”

But the man abused this trust and molested her multiple times from November to December 2023.

On Nov 6, 2023, while the victim was sleeping on a mattress in the living room, the man used his mobile phone to take photos of her, insulting her modesty.

He also recorded himself molesting her.

On another occasion on Nov 23, 2023, the man attempted to take photographs of her again but failed.

The matter came to light on Dec 6, 2023. At about 1am that day, the man had taken photographs of the victim and molested her again.

She woke up and saw him walking away. This prompted her to check CCTV footage, through which she discovered how he had violated her.

The woman informed her daughter, who confronted the man and chased him out of the house. The victim subsequently made a police report.

The couple have since divorced.

DPP Poh said the victim’s sleep and self-esteem were affected after the incident, and her anxiety level increased.

Said the prosecutor: “The victim feels very disgusted about what the (man) had done, and she would be reminded about what (he) had done when her granddaughter talked about (him), her father.”

The man’s lawyer, Mr R. Arvindren of TSMP Law, said his client was remorseful and wanted to accept responsibility for his actions.

“In his words, Your Honour, he deserves to be punished for what he has done, and he makes no attempt to blame the victim or blame anybody,” said Mr Arvindren.

In sentencing, District Judge Kenneth Chin said the man’s abuse of the close relationship between him and the victim was an aggravating factor.

This warranted an uplift in sentence, as the law calls for enhanced penalties for offences against victims in close relationships.

The judge added that the man had exploited the victim in a vulnerable state of sleep and persisted in intruding her privacy.

“You have committed unacceptable criminal offences, and you must now face the consequences,” he said to the man, who nodded silently.